The best flower delivery websites in Russia

Sending flowers to Russia in 2023

Russia is the biggest country in the world, spanning 11 timezones halfway across the globe. Moscow, its capital, is the biggest city in Europe, with 13 millions inhabitants. While it may be relatively easy to have flowers delivered in Moscow, it may be a whole different story if you're trying to reach more remote regions of this giant nation.



Flowers play a very important role in Russian culture, even more than in Western Europe. Whether it's to express your love or appreciation, for a coworker or a date, a host or a friend, for every occasion in life flowers have to be involved, one way or the other. Some public holidays, such as New Year's Day, Valentine's Day, Women's Day or Teachers' Day also involve a lot of flower giving.



Another very important factor to keep in mind if you're sending flowers to Russia: make sure that you pick an odd number of flowers for happy occasions. Even numbers are exclusively reserved for funeral arrangements. Regarding the color of roses, the rule of thumb is that the roses get darker the more serious a relationship gets. And please stay away from yellow roses, as for many they mean the end of a relationship.