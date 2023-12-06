The best flower delivery websites in Russia

Russianflora
Russianflora was founded in 2002, and has been the leader in delivering flowers to Russia ever since. Beside a wide variety of flowers, Russianflora offers many accessories and gift baskets that can be shipped anywhere in Russia to make your gift truly special. You may also customize the size and appearance of your bouquet, as well as attach a send a message with your flowers.
Wine & Flowers
Wine & Flowers is an international company with a network of florist that is also present in Russia. They offer a large selection of roses and a few accessories such as wine and teddy bears. Delivery is free and also includes a message for your recipient.
Floraqueen
Floraqueen is a well-known international flower delivery company with an extensive florist network also covering Russia. They are renowed for their high-quality bouquets which are typically a little more expensive than the competition. Floraqueen provides a nice selection of quality greeting cards starting at $7.90. Delivery to Russia costs $9.60
Russia is the biggest country in the world, spanning 11 timezones halfway across the globe. Moscow, its capital, is the biggest city in Europe, with 13 millions inhabitants. While it may be relatively easy to have flowers delivered in Moscow, it may be a whole different story if you're trying to reach more remote regions of this giant nation.
Flowers play a very important role in Russian culture, even more than in Western Europe. Whether it's to express your love or appreciation, for a coworker or a date, a host or a friend, for every occasion in life flowers have to be involved, one way or the other. Some public holidays, such as New Year's Day, Valentine's Day, Women's Day or Teachers' Day also involve a lot of flower giving.
Another very important factor to keep in mind if you're sending flowers to Russia: make sure that you pick an odd number of flowers for happy occasions. Even numbers are exclusively reserved for funeral arrangements. Regarding the color of roses, the rule of thumb is that the roses get darker the more serious a relationship gets. And please stay away from yellow roses, as for many they mean the end of a relationship.